The big wet continues for much of the North Island while the south prepares for a glorious Christmas Day.

A Tasman low battered much of the upper North Island yesterday with torrential rain causing flooding and road mayhem in places.

Auckland Airport had its wettest Christmas Eve and third wettest December day on record receiving 63.8mm.

Rainband should soon clear Auckland, leaving occasional showers. Rainfall for Xmas Eve reached 63.8mm at Auckland Airport (and up to 95mm at some other places), making it the 3rd wettest December day since Airport records started in 1962. ^AG pic.twitter.com/nLIwxB1MzA — MetService (@MetService) December 24, 2018

Parts of Auckland received over 60mm and up to 95mm of rain in the past 18 hours, and about 9 to 10pm last night there was a particularly heavy downpour of about 20mm in an hour.

Isolated parts of the Bay of Plenty were inundated with over 100mm in the past 18 hours.

Waihi Beach was hit particularly hard with the heavy rain yesterday causing flooding and forcing 150 campers to be evacuated from the holiday park.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the rain band was currently stretching from Taranaki to Gisborne and moving south.

Behind it was an "unstable air mass", with the potential for showers, thunderstorms and hail possible.

The atmospheric river affecting the North Island is a striking feature on a hemispheric scale.



Along a narrow corridor, moisture is stretching from Papua New Guinea to New Zealand! pic.twitter.com/94S1BBwiHD — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 24, 2018

Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty and parts of Waikato would see some showers through the day, possible heavy in the afternoon, and temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Heavy rain warnings overnight for Northland and Coromandel had ended, but a warning was still out for the Bay Of Plenty, including Rotorua, and Gisborne from Tolaga Bay northwards to 10am.

The lower North Island down to Christchurch can expect some showers and rain spreading south through the day.

Rain is in store for much of the North Island through the day today. Photo / File

Meanwhile the South Island south of Christchurch is set to bask in a glorious barbeque-ready Christmas Day with fine, dry weather and temperatures cracking 30C.

From tomorrow a low would start moving east as a ridge built over the country bringing a period of more settled weather.

Boxing Day in the upper North Island was looking mostly fine with temperatures in the mid 20s.

The South Island was in for a cloudy day in the east but fine in the west,

Thursday was looking fine in the west of the North Island with just a few showers in the ranges in the east, while the South Island would see some showers on the West Coast.

Friday was looking good for most of the country with just some scattered rain.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Showers, some heavy and possibly thundery, easing evening with fresh southwest change. 24C high, 17C overnight.

Auckland

Fine spells. Showers from afternoon, some heavy and possibly thundery, easing evening with fresh southwest change. 23C high, 17C overnight.

Hamilton

Showers, some heavy and possibly thundery, clearing at night. Northeasterlies dying out evening. 23C high, 15C overnight.

Tauranga

Morning rain then showers. Heavy at times, with possible thunderstorms. Fresh northerlies easing. 23C high, 17C overnight.

New Plymouth

Rain turning to showers morning, some heavy and possibly thundery, then easing evening. Winds turning southwesterly. 22C high, 15C overnight.

Napier

Morning rain, then showers, possibly heavy and thundery. Northeasterlies dying out afternoon. 25C high, 16C overnight.

Whanganui Rain turning to showers afternoon and winds turning southwest. 24C high, 16C overnight.



Wellington Rain. Southerly breezes. 21C high, 15C overnight.



Nelson Rain, clearing this evening. Southerlies dying out. 21C high, 14C overnight.

Christchurch A cloudy day, but afternoon fine breaks. Chance light rain in the morning. Northeast winds, then lighter southerlies from evening. 20C high, 12C overnight.



Dunedin Mainly fine, morning and evening cloud. Northeast winds, evening southerly. 24C high, 11C overnight.