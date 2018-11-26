On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A travel blogger who made desperate efforts to save almost 150 whales stranded on a remote Stewart Island beach says it was the "worst night of my entire life"
Liz Carlson, who lives in Wanaka and writes a travel blog called Young Adventuress, was 50kms into a five day tramp on Saturday when she and her group came across the pilot whales stranded on Mason Bay on the west coast of the island.
What followed was the "worst night" of her life, she said on Instagram.
And while saving the whales would have been impossible, getting the message to Doc spared the whales more misery as they were euthanised shortly afterwards.
"Otherwise it would have likely been days before anyone even knew the whales were there and a very long painful slow death for them all.
She said she would "never be the same" after seeing the whales.
Doc Rakiura Operations Manager Ren Leppens said around half the whales had died by the time they were discovered, and the remaining whales had to be euthanised.
"Sadly, the likelihood of being able to successfully re-float the remaining whales was extremely low. The remote location, lack of nearby personnel and the whales' deteriorating condition meant the most humane thing to do was to euthanise.''