Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

DNA helps unveil identity of pizza store robber after he left police scanner at scene

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Charles Wilson, 41, was jailed when he appeared for sentencing in the Hamilton District Court for his part in the aggravated robbery of Hell Pizza Beerescourt on September 30, 2022. Photo / Belinda Feek

Charles Wilson, 41, was jailed when he appeared for sentencing in the Hamilton District Court for his part in the aggravated robbery of Hell Pizza Beerescourt on September 30, 2022. Photo / Belinda Feek

A prolific burglar, on electronicallymonitored bail after breaking into a string of businesses, was busted for an aggravated robbery after leaving a police scanner - with his DNA on it - at the scene.

Charles Wilson tried to convince a jury that he was only in the vicinity of Hell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand