Charles Wilson, 41, was jailed when he appeared for sentencing in the Hamilton District Court for his part in the aggravated robbery of Hell Pizza Beerescourt on September 30, 2022. Photo / Belinda Feek
A prolific burglar, on electronicallymonitored bail after breaking into a string of businesses, was busted for an aggravated robbery after leaving a police scanner - with his DNA on it - at the scene.
Charles Wilson tried to convince a jury that he was only in the vicinity of HellPizza Beerescourt, Hamilton, because he was buying cannabis.
He’d also tried to claim that his DNA was found on the scanner because he’d been selling them some months earlier.
But, as Judge Stephen Clark told him in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, “Clearly, the jury didn’t believe you”.
He said he went to buy cannabis at a Fairfield property, and gave specific details travelling from Bader, along Ulster St, and across the Fairfield Bridge and back again.
As for the DNA on the scanner, Wilson said he knew a lot about police scanners and was selling them to help raise funds for his daughter.
‘The store was targeted’
Crown solicitor Lexie Glaser said the armed robbery involved a high degree of premeditation and targeted the store, knowing that it was likely to have a decent amount of cash.
Neither the store owner nor the staff wanted to provide victim impact statements, so it was unclear exactly how much money was stolen, but the till carried a $200 float.
Complicating the sentencing slightly was the fact that Wilson was currently serving jail time on the burglary charges.
‘He’s a grandfather now’
Defence counsel Melissa James pushed for what’s called a totality adjustment - or a shorter jail term - as although the offending happened when he was in the community, charges weren’t laid until he was in custody.