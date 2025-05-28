Live updates of the opening game of State of Origin 2025 as New South Wales and Queensland clash at Suncorp Stadium.
Queensland team
1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Robert Toia 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11. Reuben Cotter, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Tom Dearden, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Beau Fermor, 17. Trent Loiero. Reserves: 18. Kurt Mann, 19. Jesse Arthars.
Coach: Billy Slater
New South Wales team
1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To’o, 3. Stephen Crichton, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Mitchell Moses, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Mitchell Barnett, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaah Yeo (c). Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Spencer Leniu, 16. Hudson Young, 17. Max King. Reserves: 18. Campbell Graham, 19. Stefano Utoikamanu.
Coach: Laurie Daley