Lotto Powerball: $5 million jackpot unstruck, rolls over to $10m

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Patel family, owners of Albany Village Superette speak to the herald about selling a winning $30 million dollar lotto ticket. Video / NZ Herald
  • This evening’s $5 million Lotto Powerball remains unstruck and will roll over to $10m.
  • Seven players won $142,857 each in the First Division draw.
  • On Saturday, one lucky Lotto player from Porirua claimed their $17.2m.

This evening’s $5 million Lotto Powerball prize was unstruck and will roll over for this Saturday’s draw.

Tonight’s numbers are 25, 40, 18, 1, 10, 15. The bonus ball is 20 and the Powerball is 7.

Seven players won $142,857 each in this evening’s First Division draw.

