Jeremy Scarle, co-chair of Hair & Barber New Zealand, acknowledged old regulations such as those dictating the space between salon chairs were “very outdated and not fit for purpose”.
However, he said the body was concerned that relaxing other requirements could exacerbate a lack of regulation in the industry.
“On average, only 60% of hairdressers and 40% of barbers are qualified. That’s a big concern for us.”
Scarle said broader public health and WorkSafe guidance offered at least “a bit of credibility”, but if hairdressers weren’t required to be qualified and no regulations were enforced, “anything could be going on”.
“It’s [now] down to the consumer to pick a salon that does meet standards.”
Kelly trusts the industry’s ability to self-regulate, saying customers won’t frequent businesses that don’t offer a service that is up to scratch.
“We’re in the service industry; we already have a high level of hygiene standards.
“The council always do a yearly inspection to ensure safe practice. High-end salons have a reputation to protect, so I see there being no difference for us.”
In announcing the changes, Minister for Regulation David Seymour called the level of compliance “frustrating and costly”.
“We anticipate that revoking all existing regulations will save the industry a minimum of about $1 million per year.”
Also included in the review was a rule that banned non-service dogs in salons. Industry members the Herald spoke to were divided on this point.
Maloney said in his view, “The worst dogs can really do is eat some hair, so they’ll be welcome at Maloney’s!”
Ta’akimoeaka said while it was now a case of each to their own, dogs aren’t allowed on her premises.
“You might have a dog that’s harmless and keeps quiet, but you might also have clients that have a fear of dogs. I don’t allow dogs into the salon just for that reason.”
Hair & Barber opposes pooches in the cutting room.
“If we think about the dogs for a second, it’s actually not a very good place for them in terms of the chemical fumes, the decibel level of hair dryers, they’re a tripping hazard to people and some people have anxiety about dogs ... There’s just too much of a grey area.”