NZ hair salons welcome regulation cuts, but industry body lukewarm

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

David Seymour outlines changes to hairdressing regulations. Video / Supplied
  • Hairdressers and barbers support scrapping outdated regulations.
  • An industry body warns that relaxing regulations could worsen the lack of qualified operators.
  • Regulation Minister David Seymour says revoking rules from the 1980s will save the industry about $1 million annually.

New Zealand hairdressers and barbers have welcomed news that the Government will cut “outdated” regulations.

This included rules that barred dogs – except for guide dogs – from entering barber shops, as well as a prohibition on staff serving refreshments to clients.

Julian Maloney, owner and operator of Maloney’s Barber

