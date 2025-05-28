Mimi Kelly, creative director at Killer Hair in Auckland, agreed, saying the rules weren’t reliably upheld.

“When have you ever gone to a salon and not been offered a coffee?”

Barber Julian Maloney view was that overall the legislation was somewhat out of date. Photo / Dean Purcell

Maloney said shops already comply with local council legislation, which addresses hygiene and sanitation levels with an annual inspection and certification.

“Reputable barber shops have good hygiene and safety processes, and clients should look for the council certificate in their barber shop to be sure.”

Jeremy Scarle, co-chair of Hair & Barber New Zealand, acknowledged old regulations such as those dictating the space between salon chairs were “very outdated and not fit for purpose”.

However, he said the body was concerned that relaxing other requirements could exacerbate a lack of regulation in the industry.

“On average, only 60% of hairdressers and 40% of barbers are qualified. That’s a big concern for us.”

Scarle said broader public health and WorkSafe guidance offered at least “a bit of credibility”, but if hairdressers weren’t required to be qualified and no regulations were enforced, “anything could be going on”.

“It’s [now] down to the consumer to pick a salon that does meet standards.”

Kelly trusts the industry’s ability to self-regulate, saying customers won’t frequent businesses that don’t offer a service that is up to scratch.

“We’re in the service industry; we already have a high level of hygiene standards.

“The council always do a yearly inspection to ensure safe practice. High-end salons have a reputation to protect, so I see there being no difference for us.”

In announcing the changes, Minister for Regulation David Seymour called the level of compliance “frustrating and costly”.

“We anticipate that revoking all existing regulations will save the industry a minimum of about $1 million per year.”

Carla Ta’akimoeaka owns and operates two salons as part of her Auckland business Urban Kurl Studio. She described the lengths necessary to comply with the regulations as “irritating”.

“Any premises that you relocate to, you’re pretty much just setting it up so that you meet the council’s expectations rather than setting up for what your needs are in order to run a business.

“You’re just kind of ticking the box to keep the council happy so that they let you operate. It’s got nothing to do with the actual services that you perform.”

Scarle said Hair & Barber NZ was “all for” moves making it more accessible for people to run a business, “especially small businesses in the cost-of-living crisis”.

Still, the body remained concerned at the lack of regulation around who carries out hairdressing and barber services.

“You wouldn’t just get anyone to build your house, so why should it be any different for a hairdresser?”

Also included in the review was a rule that banned non-service dogs in salons. Industry members the Herald spoke to were divided on this point.

Maloney said in his view, “The worst dogs can really do is eat some hair, so they’ll be welcome at Maloney’s!”

Ta’akimoeaka said while it was now a case of each to their own, dogs aren’t allowed on her premises.

“You might have a dog that’s harmless and keeps quiet, but you might also have clients that have a fear of dogs. I don’t allow dogs into the salon just for that reason.”

Hair & Barber opposes pooches in the cutting room.

“If we think about the dogs for a second, it’s actually not a very good place for them in terms of the chemical fumes, the decibel level of hair dryers, they’re a tripping hazard to people and some people have anxiety about dogs ... There’s just too much of a grey area.”