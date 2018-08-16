The North Island's west coast was hammered by about 8000 lightning strikes in the early hours this morning.

Two central Waikato streets have been closed after a tree caught fire following a lightning strike.

Police said Kauri St and West Parkdale St in Tokoroa were closed after lightning struck a tree just before 7am, causing a fire.

There was also a gas leak in the area.

Police were assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the scene.

People were asked to please avoid the area.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said thunderstorms were concentrated on the coast from Kāpiti north to Waikato, with many occurring offshore.

The area was under a severe thunderstorm watch to 9am, with added potential for strong wind gusts over 110 km/h, very heavy rain over 20mm per hour, hail and possibly one or two small tornadoes.

Miller said there had been no reports of tornadoes nor hail so far.

The thunderstorm potential would extend to Auckland by midday, and likely clear the country by this afternoon.

Auckland was forecast a high of 16C today with periods of rain from mid morning, chance squally thunderstorm, easing to one or two showers early afternoon as northwesterlies turned southwest.

Behind the severe weather was a series of fronts and troughs moving on to New Zealand from the Tasman Sea.

Mt Taranaki, Tongariro National Park and hill country from Taranaki to Lake Taupō, including Waitomo and the headwaters of the Whanganui River were under a heavy rain watch to 2pm today.

There was also potential for heavy rain in the Tararua Range.

Meanwhile in the South Island, snow was forecast on many of the alpine passes.

MetService had issued road snow warnings for Porters Pass (State Highway 73), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94).

The snow was coming with a southerly change moving up the South Island, Miller said.

"It will bring showers to areas as it passes through, but it won't be a complete write-off."

The showers will reach Auckland by tomorrow morning and should clear by the afternoon.

"The rest of the weekend is looking pretty good," Miller said.

A ridge of high pressure should lie over New Zealand on Saturday, bringing mostly settled weather.

This ridge was expected to move slowly eastwards during Sunday.

On Monday, a complex trough over the Tasman Sea was forecast to spread a moist northerly flow over the country, continuing through Tuesday.

There was potential for heavy rain from Nelson to northern Fiordland, and across the central North Island from Taranaki to East Cape.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Periods of rain from mid morning, chance squally thunderstorm, easing to one or two showers early afternoon as northwesterlies turn southwest. 17C high, 9C overnight.

Auckland

​ Periods of rain from mid morning, chance squally thunderstorm, easing to one or two showers early afternoon as northwesterlies turn southwest. 16C high, 10C overnight.

Hamilton

Periods of rain, chance thunderstorm, easing to a few showers about midday as northwesterlies turn southwest. 15C high, 6C overnight.

Tauranga

Few showers turning to rain late morning, chance thunderstorm, clearing to fine in the afternoon as northwesterlies turns westerly. 16C high, 7C overnight.

New Plymouth Rain, with possible squally thunderstorms at first, easing to occasional showers about midday as winds turn westerly. 15C high, 6C overnight.



Napier Some light rain, clearing to fine towards evening as gusty northwesterlies ease. 18C high, 4C overnight.



Wellington Few showers, mainly in the north, clearing to fine. Showers again tonight as northwesterlies change southerly. 14C high, 7C overnight.



Nelson A few morning showers, then fine spells. Northwesterlies breezes. 14C high, 3C overnight.

Christchurch Cloud increasing during the morning and scattered rain developing in the afternoon. Southwesterlies turning southeast. 13C high, 3C overnight.



Dunedin Occasional showers and southerlies developing in the morning. Showers clearing in the evening. 10C high, 4C overnight.