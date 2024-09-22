A commercial fishing vessel has run aground in Auckland’s Ōrākei Marina after its skipper missed tide timings while refuelling.
Marina manager Jason Snashall told the Herald the vessel berthed shortly before high tide to refuel on Sunday and over estimated how much time he had past full tide to depart.
“The skipper was just looking to get some cheap fuel at Gull and then he went downstairs and had a cup of tea and missed his timing,” he said.
Snashall said this vessel in particular had a “huge” boat draft - the minimum amount of water required to float the vessel without it touching the bottom.