The vessel, named ORNEFJELD and sailing under the flag of New Zealand, has an overall length of 22m and width of 6m.

A commercial fishing vessel has run aground in Auckland’s Ōrākei Marina after its skipper missed tide timings while refuelling. Photo / Grant Lamont

The vessel's skipper was allegedly having a cup of tea at the marina and missed tide timings to depart. Photo / Grant Lamont

He described it as an “unusually deep vessel” and expressed it wasn’t a standard marina for vessels of that size to refuel, and that private vessels don’t have a problem berthing there.

He said it was the first time this had happened at the marina.

Snashall said the vessel needed to depart within an hour each side of high tide. It was expected to depart the marina about 9.30pm tonight before high tide shortly after 10.30pm.

He added it was headed to Vanuatu.

The vessel, named ORNEFJELD and sailing under the flag of New Zealand, has an overall length of 22m and width of 6m. Photo / Grant Lamont

The vessel, named ORNEFJELD and sailing under the flag of New Zealand, has an overall length of 22m and width of 6m. Photo / Grant Lamont

Images of the grounded vessel shows it on a spectacular angle on Sunday afternoon.

One fisherman said he saw the vessel while driving into the marina about 9am and then saw it stuck and on its side when he returned about 4pm.

“I must say I was very surprised this morning that they were bringing it into the marina due to its size and being a commercial boat,” the fisherman said.