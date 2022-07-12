Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

New 'threatening act' firearms offence planned as part of gang law changes announced by Chris Hipkins and Kiri Allan

6 minutes to read
Police Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon on gangs and police. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

The spate of drive-by shootings in Auckland exposed a legal gap which the Government plans to close in a package of new laws tackling gangs to be announced today, the Herald understands.

Law and order

