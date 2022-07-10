Voyager 2021 media awards
Jarrod Gilbert: New Zealand faces a significant crime issue, and it's not gangs

4 minutes to read
Family violence is without question the most significant and consequential problem in crime and justice. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Jarrod Gilbert

OPINION:

While gangs get all of the headlines and policy on the fly, a more significant issue is getting more considered policy attention, and it's instructive and something we should be paying more attention to.

