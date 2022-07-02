Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Investigation: Inside the shooting by police of Kaoss Price and his heartbroken family's search for answers

17 minutes to read
Leigh Price, left, the father of Kaoss Price, right, who was shot and killed by police two months ago in Taranaki. Photo / Mike Scott

Leigh Price, left, the father of Kaoss Price, right, who was shot and killed by police two months ago in Taranaki. Photo / Mike Scott

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

An unarmed Kaoss Price was shot dead by police after he rammed a patrol car. David Fisher speaks to a family looking for answers and looks at Price's final days leading up to the fatal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.