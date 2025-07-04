Bartley said the protesters’ behaviour left staff mentally exhausted.
Today’s announcement is the latest in a string of hospitality shutdowns in the capital, with last year seeing a wave of closures including cafes Bordeaux and Pandoro, due to economic challenges and construction disruption, as well as restaurants like Concord and Mabel’s.
Other establishments, including Myrtle bakery and cafe, Olive and the Hudson also closed, with their owners citing numerous factors.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.