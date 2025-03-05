Other establishments, including Myrtle bakery and cafe, Olive, and the Hudson also closed, with their owners citing numerous factors.

Late last month, wine bar Plonk announced it too was shutting up shop, with the operator saying less foot traffic in the area was the main cause.

Daisy’s owner Asher Boote announced in a social media post that running a restaurant in the current climate has “absolutely taken its toll”.

“It’s no secret that times have been particularly challenging for restaurants as we mark 5 years since the first Covid lockdown and all the turmoil politically and economically since then, that continues to impact this city and the industry to this day.”

Boote last year told the Herald he had considered walking away from his Wellington restaurant Hillside Kitchen.

“It was a pretty deep, dark place when you think about stepping away from your life’s work, and all the turmoil that comes with that and the number of people you know you’d affect if you made that decision”, Boote said in a sit-down interview.

“I’m feeling incredibly emotional at the moment hearing about high-quality restaurants making the unimaginably hard decision to close,” he said at the time.

Hillside Kitchen owner Asher Boote outside his restaurant Hillside on Tinakori Road in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Daisy’s final day will be March 29, with Boote thanking his customers in the social media post, saying “it has been a privilege to be part of so many people’s special occasions, as much as it has been to be a casual place to drop in for locals”.

“No one could have predicted this or really have been prepared for it, it’s been a hell of a ride that we have navigated to the best of our ability but it’s time for the journey to end.”

Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.