Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hillside owner Asher Boote celebrates restaurant’s 10th year

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Hillside owner talks about almost walking away from the Wellington restaurant, celebrating ten years in business and the future of high-end dining. Video | Mark Mitchell

Asher Boote is celebrating the 10th year of his Wellington restaurant Hillside Kitchen after recently considering walking away.

“It was a pretty deep, dark place when you think about stepping away

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand