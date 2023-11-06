The restaurant, located in the heart of Te Aro, was opened by chef Laura Greenfield in 2015. Photo / Nicola Edmonds

The restaurant, located in the heart of Te Aro, was opened by chef Laura Greenfield in 2015. Photo / Nicola Edmonds

The duo behind Wellington’s Field & Green restaurant have announced they’re shutting the restaurant’s doors less than two weeks after Shepherd also confirmed it was closing.

The restaurant, located in the heart of Te Aro, was opened by chef Laura Greenfield and Raechal Ferguson in 2015.

The pair announced today on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it was with heavy hearts that they had decided to close the doors at the end of this year.

“It’s been a very tough time in hospitality for a while, but the major factor in our decision is that our lease is ending in the new year.

“This has given us the opportunity to move on to the next chapter in our lives. Field & Green has been the most wonderful home to both of us for over eight years.”

What started as an idea back in London became a reality when the pair moved to New Zealand in 2014 and sought a home for their restaurant to serve “European soul food”.

“Always prepared with heart - for us, that’s what it’s all about. Sharing food sprinkled with history, traditions and culture, bound up in social relationships. Food should always feed the soul.”

Cuisine awarded the restaurant one hat this year, saying the short and considered menu deftly balances flavours and textures.

“Yaprakes finos – Jewish stuffed grape leaves, tzatziki, marinated green olives and fennel roll – herald a fine start to a session in this comfortably unpretentious dining room, with its paisley tablecloths and family heirloom bone-handled silver cutlery.”

Greenfield and Ferguson thanked customers, staff, producers and suppliers - many of whom had been with them from the start.

They also gave a special mention to the local hospitality community.

“When we opened in 2015, your welcome and continued support enabled us to do what we love, day in and day out. The collaborations, events and festivals have been some of the biggest highlights of our time here.”

It comes less than two weeks after it was announced award-winning restaurant Shepherd, co-owned by Shepherd Elliot and Sean Golding, will close at the end of this month.

“The restaurant world changes continuously,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

“Culinary moods ebb and flow, and to remain at the top of one’s game and be consistent and excellent requires enormous effort and passion. Without these, it becomes very difficult to maintain the high standards one strives for.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.