Shepherd's last day of trade will be November 26.

Shepherd's last day of trade will be November 26.

A big name in Wellington’s restaurant world is closing after seven years in the city.

Award-winning restaurant Shepherd, co-owned by Shepherd Elliot and Sean Golding, will shut its doors on November 26.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“The restaurant world changes continuously. Culinary moods ebb and flow and to remain at the top of one’s game and be consistent and excellent requires enormous effort and passion, without these it becomes very difficult to maintain the high standards one strives for,” the Facebook post said.

“Today we announce the closure of our beloved Shepherd Restaurant, a sad but essential end to our story. It’s been a cracker journey for us with so many great memories and achievements and we will never underestimate what this restaurant did and meant for us personally and professionally.”

Elliot and Golding said on social media they have strived to provide their neighbourhood with a restaurant showcasing all the fantastic produce that Aotearoa has to offer over the past seven years.

“We have met thousands of wonderful customers, so many passionate producers and suppliers, and collaborated with dozens of highly talented people.”

Shepherd was named Best Casual Dining at the Cuisine Good Food Awards in 2019.

Cusine said at the time that “casual is now chic” and there was nowhere doing it better than Shepherd.

“Since opening a little over three years ago in the stylish Eva St, down Hannahs Laneway, Shepherd has become a stalwart on the Wellington food scene. The atmosphere is vibrant, the menu inspired and the elegant Hans Wegner chairs are deliciously comfortable,” Cuisine said.

Elliot and Golding hoped their customers had enjoyed themselves at the restaurant as much as they had.

They also thanked staff.

“To all our staff past and present, you have been the engine room to this culinary machine and have contributed so much to the success of Shepherd. It’s culture was built around you, with you and we are infinitely in your debt, thank you.”

Wellington Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Arcus said Shepherd was a really innovative and high-quality restaurant, the sort that is prized in Wellington.

He said it was sad to see it closing down as these types of restaurants are important for a dynamic city and to attract tourists.

But Arcus said it was no secret that the hospitality sector is struggling, especially in the higher end of the market, amidst a cost of living crisis.

“I think restaurants, and particularly high-end restaurants, are a little bit of a canary in the coalmine about costs.

“Because of course people cut back, their discretionary spending they cut back, and they can actually really be the signal that spending patterns are changing and I think that is part of the Shepherd story.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.