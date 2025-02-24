Stephen Morris, who is responsible for Yu Group’s front-of-house operations, told the Herald that a lack of people in the area was to blame for the decision to close the business.
“There’s less people walking along the streets.”
Asked what is causing the reduced foot traffic in the area, Morris said he “wouldn’t want to speculate on the work-from-home, the public sector cuts, I can just tell you that there are less people in the city”.
“The existing car parks on the streets are empty more often than they were two years ago.”
Morris said the business tried things to bring people in like jazz shows on a Thursday, which did work, but couldn’t translate it into increased patronage throughout the week.
“Over the last 18 months, we just haven’t got enough traction to make it wash its face and so it’s time to stop, regroup, and come up with another plan.
“Any closure is always fraught, there’s a human cost, there’s people we’ve worked with for the past 18 months, quite a few of them we have redeployed within the group but there are a couple who we won’t.”
He said they will be retaining the lease of the site, which will act as an overflow kitchen for Yu Group, but won’t open as a new venue in the short-term.
“You’ve always got to be reinventing yourself,” he said.
Morris said despite the struggles in the sector, Yu Group has remained “buoyant”, closing three venues but opening six.