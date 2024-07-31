Firefighters were called after a smoke alarm sounded at an Aranui property in Christchurch.

Firefighters were called after a smoke alarm sounded at an Aranui property in Christchurch.

A woman facing criminal charges after children were found alone in a smoke-filled Christchurch home has appeared in court for a second time.

Anneke Topia, 35, was charged with ill-treatment of a child, resisting police, and possession of a cannabis plant after the youngsters were discovered alone at an Aranui house earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to a smoke alarm sounding at a Eureka St property about 10pm on July 10.

She appeared before Judge Deirdre Orchard in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon and was remanded on bail for three weeks. Topia has not yet entered a plea.

One of her bail conditions is she cannot make contact with the children.