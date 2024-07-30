Advertisement
Christchurch ice skating rink tragedy: Girl, 13, reportedly has ‘unsurvivable’ head injury after accident on school outing

Katie Oliver
By
A teenage girl reportedly suffered an “unsurvivable” head injury after an ice-skating accident at Alpine Ice Sports Centre, Christchurch yesterday.

The 13-year-old girl was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday morning.

A Givealittle page has been set up to support the family.

The page said while on a school excursion Kymani fell “sustaining an unsurvivable head injury”.

13-year-old Kymani sustained critical injuries while ice skating on a school trip. Photo / Givealittle
“This is a parent’s worst nightmare - sending your child to school and to never return home,” it said.

“Her parents, brothers, sisters and whanau are devastated. Kymani was a beautiful girl only 13 years old. As this is an unexpected tragedy any funds would be gratefully appreciated and will go towards preparing for what comes next. Aroha nui Hiley-Hetaraka whanau.”

The page was created by the girl’s grandmother, Tina Hiley, her great aunt Lannie Belle and her aunty Joanne Tusa.

Haeata Community Campus, where the ice skating victim went to school, has been approached for comment.

The Ministry of Education released a statement this morning which said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news and our thoughts are with the family and school community. Our traumatic incident team is available to support the school for as long as needed.”

On Tuesday morning, emergency services rushed to the scene on Brougham St at the Alpine Ice Sports Centre just after 11am.

The sports centre told the Herald the victim was injured while skating and assisted on-site by emergency services.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred during our public skating session today,” it said.

“Alpine shall remain closed for the remainder of the day and our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 11.03am.

“Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene and treated and transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition,” they said.

A police spokesperson said WorkSafe has been advised and inquiries are ongoing.



