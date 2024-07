St John confirmed it responded to the incident.

One person is in critical condition after an incident at a Christchurch ice skating rink this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Brougham St at the Alpine Ice Sports Centre just after 11am.

According to Stuff, a teenager suffered critical injuries during a school trip.

The sports centre told the Herald the victim was injured while skating and assisted on-site by emergency services.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred during our public skating session today,” it said.