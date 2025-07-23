Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MPs challenged to rely on public health system, drop private insurance

RNZ
5 mins to read

Healthworkers urged MPs to forgo private healthcare and rely on the public system. Photo / 123RF

Healthworkers urged MPs to forgo private healthcare and rely on the public system. Photo / 123RF

By Ruth Hill of RNZ

A group of health workers – including specialists, GPs, nurses and paramedics – have signed an open letter to MPs asking them to waive private healthcare during their time in office.

Politicians making critical decisions about the public health system – to cut funding, defer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save