Healthworkers urged MPs to forgo private healthcare and rely on the public system. Photo / 123RF
By Ruth Hill of RNZ
A group of health workers – including specialists, GPs, nurses and paramedics – have signed an open letter to MPs asking them to waive private healthcare during their time in office.
Politicians making critical decisions about the public health system – to cut funding, defermaintenance or implement restructures – should not be allowed to “insulate” themselves against the consequences, they write.
Their prescription?
All MPs – and the families of Cabinet ministers – should rely on the public system.
Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March said it was “quite rich” to see politicians not being worried about the state of the public healthcare system, when they had the means to pay for private insurance or private care.
“That is why we are really concerned with the Government’s flirtation with privatising more of our public healthcare system, which will ultimately see our poorest less able to access basic healthcare.”
For some Labour MPs, it was a matter of principle.
Kelston MP Carmel Sepuloni: “I believe as politicians if we’re going to be working to ensure the healthcare system works for everyone, we should be reliant on it too.”
Nelson MP Rachel Boyack: “My father was a public health chief executive so I’ve always had a strong belief in the public health system, and that the health system should be available to all New Zealanders, and that includes me as an MP.”
Mt Albert MP Helen White could understand why some people opted to have it, but it was not for her: “I just think that I should live by my principles. Also, I probably couldn’t afford it. I know I’m on a decent salary, but it’s a lot of money.”