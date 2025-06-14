Health Minister Simeon Brown says the Government is putting health targets into law to deliver better results. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has announced a raft of legislative changes designed to refocus the health system on outcomes.

Topping the list of these changes will be enshrining health targets in law. Health targets were a key part of the previous National Government’s health policy, but they were not mandated in legislation and were removed by the previous Labour-led Government.

Health Minister Simeon Brown today said: “We’re putting health targets into law so every part of the system is focused on delivering faster care, shorter wait times, higher immunisation rates and real results”.

Cabinet has approved a suite of amendments to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022. This is the law used to disestablish the District Health Boards and create Health New Zealand.

“These changes are about improving health outcomes by making sure the system is focused on delivery, not bogged down in doing the same thing twice. That means better care for patients through a more connected, transparent, and effective health system,” Brown said.