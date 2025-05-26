Today on Herald NOW, Health Minister Simeon Brown is responding to ‘significant’ concerns around overcrowding at New Zealand emergency departments.

Chris Hipkins will also respond to Winston Peters ruling out working with Labour post the 2026 election so long as he remains leader.

You can watch live from the below link:

From 7am-9 am weekdays, Herald NOW will be accessible via the NZ Herald homepage on desktop and mobile devices, streaming live from NZ Herald’s purpose-built studio within the newsroom at NZME’s central Auckland location.

Also on the show today, Watercare is under fire from property developers for slamming the brakes on new water connections across Auckland. We hear more on this from former Auckland Councillor, Michael Goudie.

Russia has launched its biggest aerial assault of the Ukraine war so far, and Trump has responded.

BusinessDesk’s Garth Bray also gives us the low down on what’s happening in the business world.

Rotorua Posts’s Kelly Makiha will also be on the show to explain why a tenant was paid out over $6000.

Tech Journalist Peter Griffin will also cover the latest on Apple’s brand new AI glasses.

Nelson Mayor, Nick Smith is joining the show just before 8am to provide an update on the floods.

In the second half of the show, we will delve into a Herald exclusive report on a West Auckland woman who accidentally received a pensioner’s $158,000 after an account transfer error. She has now been charged with theft and faces up to seven years in jail if convicted.

We also hear about a brand new report which suggests New Zealand could unlock $10 billion in economic value by optimising land use. But what will the cost be?

In our daily panel, we hear from Pead PR Founder, Deborah Pead and journalist Mark Crysell to unpack the issues of the day.

We also hear from former National MP Dame Marilyn Waring, who has rallied other former female politicians to compile a report on the recent pay equity changes passed under urgency by the Government.

All that and more, on Herald NOW.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.