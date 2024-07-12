Whanganui MP Carl Bates (left) and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts (centre) with Q-West managing director Myles Fothergill looking at progress on an electric-powered ferry due for completion in 2025.

Clean energy sources were the focus of Climate Change Minister Simon Watts’ visit to the Taranaki-Whanganui region this week.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates took Watts, who is also Revenue Minister, around the district on Thursday, with the pair visiting three sites with plans for the development and use of clean energy sources, a day after the release of the Government’s climate change strategy.

The first stop was Waitōtara to learn more about the proposed development of an onshore wind farm and solar farm.

“We had the chance to hear more about the proposal and find out what we as a Government can do to help to get this project running,” Watts said.

“We also discussed the possibility of a solar farm. If it goes ahead, it will be the largest solar energy supplier in New Zealand.”