Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Climate Change and Revenue Minister Simon Watts and Whanganui MP Carl Bates focus on clean energy sources in business visits

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Whanganui MP Carl Bates (left) and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts (centre) with Q-West managing director Myles Fothergill looking at progress on an electric-powered ferry due for completion in 2025.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates (left) and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts (centre) with Q-West managing director Myles Fothergill looking at progress on an electric-powered ferry due for completion in 2025.

Clean energy sources were the focus of Climate Change Minister Simon Watts’ visit to the Taranaki-Whanganui region this week.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates took Watts, who is also Revenue Minister, around the district on Thursday, with the pair visiting three sites with plans for the development and use of clean energy sources, a day after the release of the Government’s climate change strategy.

The first stop was Waitōtara to learn more about the proposed development of an onshore wind farm and solar farm.

“We had the chance to hear more about the proposal and find out what we as a Government can do to help to get this project running,” Watts said.

“We also discussed the possibility of a solar farm. If it goes ahead, it will be the largest solar energy supplier in New Zealand.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The next stop was Whanganui, where Watts and Bates visited an electric truck charging station and Q-West Boatbuilders.

“They are currently building an EV ferry, which will be used in Auckland at a later date,” Watts said.

“In terms of the electric truck charging station, it was great to see these transport hubs being innovative and coming up with new ideas. The opportunity to get on the ground and see what is happening is fantastic.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Watts also visited the Chartered Accountants Australia New Zealand Committee in Whanganui.

“It was a great way to chat about what is happening in the local economy,” he said.

“Carl and I are chartered accountants so it was quite interesting.”

Bates said it was fantastic to have the minister in town and showcase the mahi done in the regions.

“He was really encouraged by how Whanganui businesses were embracing the need to move away from traditional energy sources and future-proof their businesses through the adoption of alternatives. He was especially interested in the EV ferry under construction at Q-West Boatbuilders.”

He said the proposed wind farm was also a highlight of the trip.

“Minister Watts was also delighted to hear details of a plan to develop a large wind and solar farm on rural land near the coast, which will have a significant benefit within the Whanganui electorate, maximising natural resources.”

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle