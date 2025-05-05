It said 1,485 more frontline mental health and addiction workers were needed today.
This number included 470 specialist nurses, 145 psychiatrists and 145 clinical psychologists.
Each page broke down an estimate of how many workers the health system was short by in each area.
But, in the final version, these estimates did not exist.
When asked why these statistics were removed Doocey, said, “well I didn’t take that out, so I don’t know where that is, but actually a lot of that information is publicly available.
“I know when I was in opposition, I was using that data as well.”
An email thread 3News obtained showed the removal was a direct order.
3News said that on September 11th, the communications manager sent an email to the minister’s office with a brief outline of changes made after feedback from the Health NZ commissioner at the time, Lester Levy.
The email said that the Page 5 “what we need” page “would come out of the document.”
The email also said the bubbles on the other pages that stated what the health system was short by would also be removed from the final version of the plan.