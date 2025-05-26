Heart patients in Northland have to be much sicker to even get a specialist appointment than if they lived in Auckland, which is where they get referred for surgery if they need it.
That claim - by the region’s cardiologists - appears to be backed up by Health NZ data, which shows huge variations in wait times between regions.
Hokianga farmer Tokowhati Piripi lives with a ticking time bomb in his chest - an aortic aneurysm (a bulge in the wall of the main artery going to his heart), high blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat.
The 69-year-old was waitlisted for surgery in November as “routine priority”.
In a written response to RNZ, Health NZ’s group director operations for Te Tai Tokerau, Alex Pimm, said the agency was “committed to providing timely access to services and reducing waiting times for patients”.
“We recently implemented an inpatient cardiology service at Whangārei Hospital. During the day, patients admitted to Whangārei Hospital for cardiac-related problems are now managed directly by cardiologists. Out of hours, the general medicine specialists continue to provide high-quality care to inpatients.”
Referrals were triaged based on clinical urgency, with the most urgent patients seen first, followed by those who had waited the longest among those triaged at the same priority.
“Ensuring people don’t wait more than a year is important as part of reducing our overall waiting times as we strive to achieve the national target of no patient waiting longer than 120 days to be seen,” he said.
Te Toka Tumai Auckland provided the regional, tertiary cardiology service and performed the specialised cardiac surgeries and interventions for patients from Te Tai Tokerau.
“There is no difference in the thresholds for treatment for patients from Te Tai Tokerau. Patients and their whānau are supported to travel to Auckland for their specialist care.”
Heart Foundation medical director Gerry Devlin - who works at Gisborne Hospital one week in three - said patients who did not have access to specialist care inevitably had poorer outcomes.
“We need more specialists, we need more health professionals and we need those patients in the right places, like Northland and Tairāwhiti, to treat the patients with the worst burden of disease in our country.”
The public system also needed to work harder to retain the healthworkers it already had, he said.