Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

MPs report back on Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ’s first full year, deficits, pay parity workforce shortages, training highlighted

Thomas Coughlan
By
9 mins to read
MPs looked at the first full year of the new health service. Photo / 123rf

MPs looked at the first full year of the new health service. Photo / 123rf

Parliament’s Health Select Committee gave its verdict on New Zealand’s troubled health system last week, publishing its report on Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ’s (HNZ) annual review.

It is the last significant reports to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics