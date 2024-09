The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. Video | Corey Fleming

20 Sep, 2024

By RNZ

Health NZ has confirmed six more cases of mpox linked to Queentown’s Winter Pride Festival, bringing the total to 11.

Cases were first reported at the festival earlier this month.

An additional case reported was someone who contracted the disease overseas.

Health NZ’s Dr Emma Sherwood says anyone experiencing symptoms, especially a rash, should seek medical advice.