Mpox explained: What you need to know about the latest variant

A previous pox public health emergency declared in 2022, was caused by the relatively mild Clade 2 strain.
But this time, it’s a far more deadly Clade 1 strain that’s spreading, and a newer variant Clade 1B has been labelled “the most dangerous yet”.
The World Health Organisation response was triggered after 16 African countries reported an outbreak, and Sweden is the first country outside Africa to report a case.
What does the WHO alert mean?
Determining a disease outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern” can accelerate research, funding and international public health measures and co-operation to contain a disease.
Should New Zealand be concerned?
Since 2022 Te Whatu Ora says there have been 53 cases of the milder Clade 2 variant of mpox in New Zealand.
While anyone can get mpox, outside Africa, Clade II mpox has mostly affected people who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners, particularly men who have sex with men and their sexual partners.
Right now, Te Whatu Ora says the risk of mpox spreading widely in New Zealand remains low.
It says it is monitoring the situation overseas, and is waiting on the WHO’s recommendations before changing current public health advice.