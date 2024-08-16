Mpox explained: What you need to know about the latest variant

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. Video | Corey Fleming

It follows an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo, that’s now spread to neighbouring countries.

What is mpox, and what are the symptoms?

The virus formerly known as Monkeypox spreads through close contact, and in some cases it can be fatal.

It causes flu-like symptoms, and pus-filled lesions on the body.