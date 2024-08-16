Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mpox explained: What you need to know about the latest variant

Wilhelmina Shrimpton
By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. Video | Corey Fleming

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.

It follows an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo, that’s now spread to neighbouring countries.

What is mpox, and what are the symptoms?

The virus formerly known as Monkeypox spreads through close contact, and in some cases it can be fatal.

It causes flu-like symptoms, and pus-filled lesions on the body.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A previous pox public health emergency declared in 2022, was caused by the relatively mild Clade 2 strain.

But this time, it’s a far more deadly Clade 1 strain that’s spreading, and a newer variant Clade 1B has been labelled “the most dangerous yet”.

The World Health Organisation response was triggered after 16 African countries reported an outbreak, and Sweden is the first country outside Africa to report a case.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Mpox causes flu-like symptoms, and pus-filled lesions on the body.
Mpox causes flu-like symptoms, and pus-filled lesions on the body.

What does the WHO alert mean?

Determining a disease outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern” can accelerate research, funding and international public health measures and co-operation to contain a disease.

Should New Zealand be concerned?

Since 2022 Te Whatu Ora says there have been 53 cases of the milder Clade 2 variant of mpox in New Zealand.

While anyone can get mpox, outside Africa, Clade II mpox has mostly affected people who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners, particularly men who have sex with men and their sexual partners.

Right now, Te Whatu Ora says the risk of mpox spreading widely in New Zealand remains low.

It says it is monitoring the situation overseas, and is waiting on the WHO’s recommendations before changing current public health advice.



Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand