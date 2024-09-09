“While it is possible that other cases may yet be confirmed, it’s important to remember that mpox is a rare infection and the risk of it spreading widely in New Zealand remains low.

“Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to mpox, or who develops symptoms, especially a rash, should seek medical advice.

“As the mpox virus can spread through close contact (including intimate / sexual contact) with a person with mpox, we also strongly urge anyone with symptoms to refrain from sexual activity and seek support.”

Symptoms

Health NZ said most people with mpox developed a rash or other skin change known as lesions. Lesions are spots, bumps, blisters or sores, usually around the face, hands, feet, mouth, throat, genitals and anus.

The sores usually go through stages - they appear flat, they become solid and raised or bumpy, they fill with fluid, crust over and eventually flake off. The lesions were often painful and itchy, and could take a few weeks to heal.

Pain, bleeding or discomfort in the anus was a possibility.

Some people also experienced flu-like symptoms early on, including:

swollen lymph nodes

fever

muscle aches

tiredness

Who is eligible for a vaccine?

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM)

Trans and non-binary people who have sex with MSM

Anyone who is a close contact of someone who has been infected with mpox.

There are two types of mpox, known as clade I and clade II - both have caused the current outbreaks in African countries with a recent increase in clade I. There are no cases of clade I in Aotearoa, or in neighbouring countries.

More information about mpox can be found here.

