Further Mpox cases confirmed after Queenstown Winter Pride Festival

It said all of New Zealand’s Mpox cases since reporting began in 2022 have to date been clade II.
The two types of Mpox have both caused current outbreaks in African countries, with a recent increase in clade I cases in Africa leading to the World Health Organisation recently declaring a public health emergency of international concern.
Mpox has mostly affected the following groups, who are at greatest risk of contracting the virus:
Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM);
People who have sex with MSM - this may include people of any gender or sexual identity, whether they are transgender or cisgender, and non-binary people. There is higher risk for those with multiple anonymous sexual partners.
Symptoms of Mpox usually show up between one to three weeks after exposure.
Most people with Mpox develop a rash or other skin change. These ‘lesions’ are spots, bumps, blisters or sores.
Skin lesions - including any around your face, hands, feet, mouth or throat, genitals or anus;
Pain, bleeding or discomfort in your anus.
Some people also experience flu-like symptoms early on, including:
Swollen lymph nodes;
Fever;
Muscle aches;
Tiredness.
Health New Zealand said anyone who thinks they have been exposed to Mpox, or develop symptoms, especially a rash, should seek medical advice.
It advised people to contact their nearest sexual health clinic, GP or healthcare professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice and support.
A person diagnosed with Mpox does not need to isolate. Skin lesions should be covered (where possible), and people should refrain from sexual and intimate activity until any lesions have healed completely. They should use a condom during sexual activity for three months after the symptoms have gone.
- RNZ
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.