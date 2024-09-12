Further Mpox cases confirmed after Queenstown Winter Pride Festival

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. Video | Corey Fleming

By RNZ

Five cases of Mpox have now been confirmed as of Thursday, which are linked to the recent Winter Pride Festival in Queenstown.

Health New Zealand have confirmed the virus is clade II and not linked to recent clade I cases in Africa.

It said all of New Zealand’s Mpox cases since reporting began in 2022 have to date been clade II.

The two types of Mpox have both caused current outbreaks in African countries, with a recent increase in clade I cases in Africa leading to the World Health Organisation recently declaring a public health emergency of international concern.