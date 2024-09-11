Second mpox case linked to Queenstown Winter Pride Festival

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. Video | Corey Fleming

By RNZ

Public health officials have confirmed a second case of mpox linked to the recent Winter Pride Festival in Queenstown.

Dr Susan Jack, the national clinic director of the public health service, said it was possible other cases were yet to be confirmed, but the risk of mpox spreading widely in New Zealand remained low.

These cases and others potentially exposed during the festival last month were being supported by the National Public Health Service and Sexual Health Services, she said.

University of Auckland professor Mark Thomas said the disease lasted about two weeks and could cause significant discomfort at the site of initial infection, but was very rarely fatal.