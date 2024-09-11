Advertisement
New Zealand

Second mpox case linked to Queenstown Winter Pride Festival

RNZ
2 mins to read
The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. Video | Corey Fleming

By RNZ

Public health officials have confirmed a second case of mpox linked to the recent Winter Pride Festival in Queenstown.

Dr Susan Jack, the national clinic director of the public health service, said it was possible other cases were yet to be confirmed, but the risk of mpox spreading widely in New Zealand remained low.

These cases and others potentially exposed during the festival last month were being supported by the National Public Health Service and Sexual Health Services, she said.

University of Auckland professor Mark Thomas said the disease lasted about two weeks and could cause significant discomfort at the site of initial infection, but was very rarely fatal.

It could take someone up to 10 days to start developing symptoms which are similar to a flu-like illness and may include fever, aches and pains, feeling tired and a loss of appetite.

Meanwhile, Medsafe has just announced provisional approval for the wider availability of the mpox vaccine, Jynneos.

Symptoms

Health NZ said most people with mpox developed a rash or lesions. Lesions are spots, bumps, blisters or sores, usually around the face, hands, feet, mouth, throat, genitals and anus.

The sores usually go through stages - they appear flat, they become solid and raised or bumpy, they fill with fluid, crust over and eventually flake off. The lesions were often painful and itchy, and could take a few weeks to heal.

Anal pain, bleeding or discomfort was a possibility.

Some people also experienced flu-like symptoms early on, including:

  • swollen lymph nodes
  • fever
  • muscle aches
  • tiredness

Who is eligible for a vaccine?

  • Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM)
  • Trans and non-binary people who have sex with MSM
  • Anyone who is a close contact of someone who has been infected with mpox.



