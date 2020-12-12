Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree

Police are diverting traffic in Canterbury town Kaiapoi after a motorbike crash. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A motorbike rider has died after crashing into a tree in Canterbury.

Emergency teams rushed to the crash site at Williams Rd in Kaiapoi after being called about 3.10pm.

By the time they arrived, the tree was on fire and blocking Williams Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

Police later confirmed that the motorcyclist died in the crash.

Police have been diverting traffic while serious crash investigators had been asked to attend also.

"At this stage, there's no information available on injuries," the spokeswoman said.

The serious crash unit is investigating.