Police closed a road after the crash, but it's since been reopened. File photo / Dean Purcell

A person who died in a two-vehicle crash in suburban Auckland this afternoon is believed to have suffered a medical event, police say.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Geddes Terrace, Avondale, about 4.45pm.

"Sadly a person died at the scene. At this stage we believe the person has suffered a medical event."

The road was closed after the crash, but has now reopened, police say.