Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Harbour Bridge crash spurs SkyPath cycleway design review

3 minutes to read

NZTA's plan for SkyPath - a cycle and walking pathway attached to the bridge piles. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

The design of the SkyPath cycleway across the Waitematā Harbour is being reviewed in light of structural damage to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

In September, a freak 127km/h gust of wind blew a truck against

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.