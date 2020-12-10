Woman charged after man seriously injured in Auckland CBD

Police were called to Liverpool St, in the Auckland CBD, shortly before 1.30pm yesterday. Image / Google

A woman has been arrested and charged after an incident in downtown Auckland that left a man seriously injured.

Police confirmed a 47-year-old woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; after reports of what police called "an altercation" on Liverpool St yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.20pm.

It is understood a man suffered serious injuries in the incident.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they treated one patient who was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known and authorities have not said whether or not the pair are known to each other.

The woman is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.