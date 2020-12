A police spokesperson said they received reports of an altercation on Liverpool St about 1.20pm today. Photo / Google

One person has sustained serious injuries in a reported altercation in central Auckland.

St John said a person was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of an altercation on Liverpool St about 1.20pm today.

"One person was taken into custody and is assisting us with our inquiries."