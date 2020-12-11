Crash closes State Highway 1 south of Levin, two people hurt

The crash occured in Ohau, just south of Levin, just before 10am near Parakawau Rd. Photo / Google

A crash in the lower North Island near Levin has closed State Highway 1.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

The crash occurred when a vehicle hit an overbridge in Ohau, just south of Levin, just before 10am near Parakawau Rd.

Two people have minor injuries.

SH1 is now blocked to traffic.

No traffic would be permitted through while the bridge was being assessed by contractors, police said.

"There are no diversions, so motorists are asked to avoid travelling this route until further notice."