Scrub fire in Pumpkin Hill, Coromandel Peninsula, evacuations underway

The fire is in the Pumpkin Hill area of eastern Coromandel Peninsula. Image / Google Maps

Residents are being evacuated from properties and a state highway has been closed as a scrub fire burns in Pumpkin Hill on Coromandel Peninsula.

The alarm was raised just before 2.30pm, police said.

"Police have evacuated Sailors Grave and evacuations are under way on Pumpkin Hill Rd. [We] advise anyone who is concerned or feels unsafe to self-evacuate."

Fire and Emergency are at the scene and road closures are in place on State Highway 25, police said.

"We strongly advise anyone who doesn't need to be there to avoid the area so emergency service staff can come and go from the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

Pumpkin Hill is on the eastern side of the peninsula, about 37km southeast of Whitianga.