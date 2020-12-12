Fatal crash: Driver found dead next to burnt-out vehicle in Tasman District

Emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd, in Admiralty Bay in the Tasman District, just after 9pm. Photo / File

A woman has been found dead next to her burnt-out vehicle after a crash in the Tasman District last night.

Emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd, in Admiralty Bay, just after 9pm.

"[Authorities] located a vehicle that had left the road and caught fire - and the body of a female nearby," a statement said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the crash and are still at the scene.