Since then, he had been scared for his own family’s safety when using the road.
“Honestly I fear that, every time I pull out of this driveway with my family now.”
‘Do something’
He said he was considering selling his home and he wanted action from road authorities.
“Do something. Do something ... If they could start focusing those speed cameras on actual known death-trap sites, instead of some random corner or at the bottom of a pretty safe downhill where they’re just getting as much revenue as they can.
“Could they please put those cameras where it would save people’s lives instead of just collecting their tax.
“That would be a great start. This place here would be a good start.”
He described the area where Tuesday’s crash happened as being akin to an “old-school BMX jump”.
“It’s been known for years out here as ‘the rollercoaster road’.”
Neighbour and resident on the road for four decades, Jonathan Kuttner, also referred to Masters Rd as a death-trap and said he had been to a dozen crashes since the road was straightened many years ago.
Kuttner, a former GP, said there was a dangerous dip and bend in the road where speeding cars could fly off and land in a bog.
He said he had raised concerns with various authorities over the years and was also calling for a speed camera on the road.
Kuttner said drivers often used the road to speed and he had been privy to many serious crashes and a number of close calls near his home.