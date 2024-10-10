“[Luke] was our life. I’ve been robbed. Luke’s life, my grandchildren, my husband’s legacy.”
She said they were sold a false dream about New Zealand and wanted to return to her home country.
“When you apply to New Zealand, they paint you this picture, they’re selling you this dream.
“It’s so safe ... and look what happened. Honestly, I feel like going back, because this is not the dream I was looking for.”
Natasha Smith said the family could never have prepared for the emotional, or financial burden, of repatriating their son.
“I feel, because it happened in this country, the Government must pay ... they must give us the proper burial for Luke.
“They must see that we travel, and Luke’s body travels, to South Africa.
“I mean, it happened here, and we weren’t prepared for this and obviously financially we are not stable.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said repatriation was a matter for the South African High Commission.
The South African High Commission said it was “saddened by the news” and had reached out to Luke Smith’s family to “offer its condolences and assistance with the administrative aspects” of his repatriation.
He is due to reappear in the Wellington District Court later this month.
$5m to boosting city safety – mayor
Walters said the assault on Luke Smith had left him fearful for his children’s safety in Wellington after dark.
He is a DJ, and he questioned whether he would host further gigs in the city.
However, police maintain that violence in Wellington’s CBD has not become worse.
Wellington Acting Area Commander Jason McCarthy said despite feedback about safety concerns, the data and anecdotal evidence did not support the feeling of escalating violence in the capital’s entertainment strip.
But, he said, the public feeling unsafe was something the council and police wanted to address.
In addition to deploying more staff on busy nights, submissions on how to address public safety concerns - including from bars and restaurants in the area - were being reviewed.
Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said the incident on Courtenay Place was “devastating” and that her thoughts were with Smith’s family and friends.
She said improving safety in the city was a priority for her and that in its recent Long Term Plan the council had dedicated $5m to boosting city safety.
Whanau said council staff were developing a new city safety plan, working alongside other agencies like police, health, housing and community organisations to address crime and antisocial behaviour and its root causes.