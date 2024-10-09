Luke Smith, 21, died in hospital this week after being critically assaulted on Wellington's Courtenay Place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her son, 26, was heading home after a concert when he saw two girls being “hassled”, she said.

“My son went to help, was king hit, punched and kicked while he was on the ground. He was resuscitated at the scene, had two brain bleeds and fractured skull in the front and at the back. He had over two weeks in hospital, care at the Acute Brain Injury Clinic and now outpatient community care through a health provider,” she said.

She was thankful he has no cognitive or physical difficulties now aside from ongoing head pains, tiredness and loss of smell, but said he is still not fully recovered and is yet to return to full-time work.

“We consider ourselves fortunate,” the woman said.

One of his attackers has pleaded guilty and is applying for a discharge without conviction. Another alleged offender’s charges are ongoing.

The woman said she wanted to share some of her son’s story to “highlight the issues with Courtenay Place”.

Chalk tributes to Luke Smith have been left outside the old Reading Cinema complex on Courtenay Place, Wellington. Photo / Azaria Howell

“Another assault happened in the same place as my son’s back in August. It’s almost like these young people are playing roulette with their lives by going into town for a night out.

“I know that it is a known hotspot for trouble and that ambulance and police are located in the area to be quickly on the scene, which did happen in my son’s case. However, something more needs to be done to prevent further assaults, injuries and deaths.

“I wonder how seriously the legal system takes these crimes especially if people can plead guilty to serious charges only to request to have them discharged without conviction. What will it take for known areas like this to be trouble-free?”

The incident involving Luke Smith happened outside the derelict Reading Cinema complex, which has previously been described as a “big black hole” for the nightlife area.

The complex has become a symbol of the tired state of Courtenay Place – a street that has traditionally been a key part of the nightlife and entertainment offering in Wellington.

Hospitality mogul Matt McLaughlin once described it as a “great big dark black hole” on the strip.

A Givealittle page has now been set up to help Smith’s family with funeral and repatriation costs as they prepare to take his body back to his home country for burial.

Smith was a regular at amapiano and afrobeat events in the city and had a “lovely nature”, according to a spokesperson for The BlackHouse, a group focused on creating “a dedicated space for African, African-NZers, and the Black Diaspora in Aotearoa”.

“Luke’s family is now left to bear the weight of not only their immense sorrow at the loss of their only son, but also the overwhelming costs associated with repatriation back to South Africa, funeral arrangements, legal proceedings, mental health support, and travel expenses,” the Givealittle page said.

“No family should have to endure this pain, nor face it alone in a foreign country.”

Meanwhile, police are continuing to comb through evidence and want to speak with anyone who saw the incident and has yet to come forward.

“In particular, police are aware of two women who were seated nearby and likely witnessed the incident and we urge them to come forward.

“A number of others came to the assistance of Luke after the assault, and we would like to speak to these people also and obtain any video and still images people may have of the incident.”

Anyone with information can update police online now or call 105 and use the reference number 241006/5414.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.