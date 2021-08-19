Missing three-year-old found near Dunedin beach

There was a significant police presence on Brighton Rd. Photo / Daisy Hudson

There was a significant police presence on Brighton Rd. Photo / Daisy Hudson

A parent's worst nightmare came to a happy ending after a three-year-old boy went missing from a Dunedin household, with footprints found leading to the beach.

There was a huge response from emergency services after the boy was reported missing from a Brighton Rd address earlier today.

Inspector James Ure, of Dunedin, said the boy disappeared from his parent's house and footprints were found heading towards the beach next door.

The boy was eventually found next to Brighton Rd by members of the public who waved down police to alert them to the happy ending.

The boy had not been in the water, Insp Ure said.

"It's a happy outcome".

There were still five police vehicles at the scene at about 12.45pm after the boy had been found.