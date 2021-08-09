Search continues for Christchurch woman Shirley Warrington missing for a month

It has been one month since 85-year-old Christchurch woman Shirley Warrington went missing. Photo / Supplied

It has been one month since 85-year-old Shirley Warrington went for a walk and never came back. Police say they are still committed to finding her.

Warrington has been missing in Christchurch since July 10. She spent two nights in sub-zero temperatures before the physical search was suspended.

A police spokesperson told the Herald there is no update or further information on the search for her.

"We remain committed to locating Shirley, and are supportive of anything that will help us do that.

"We're also extremely grateful for the support shown by the community in the search for Shirley."

They said police will not hesitate to initiate further physical searches as new information comes to hand.

The Herald previously reported was nothing strange about Shirley and Wally Warrington's decision to go for a drive on July 10.

They left their Burwood home and at 7.30pm, the Warringtons were stopped at Rolleston by police, driving slowly on State Highway 1 towards Christchurch with their headlights on full beam, and well under the speed limit.

They were doing nothing wrong, but the police would have been remiss not to pull them over in the circumstances.

After a quick chat, the Warringtons were back on the road.

At 8.34pm their car was captured on CCTV camera on Ferry Rd - Wally driving and Shirley in the front passenger seat.

At 10.19pm another camera picked the car up near the Ferrymead Bridge.

This time, there was no Shirley.

More than 40 people and dogs - police dogs, search dogs and some that have worked both disciplines - combed Ferrymead, the surrounding areas, bush tracks and waterways for her.

Police Search and Rescue teams are hunting the area around Ferrymead Park for missing Christchurch woman Shirley Warrington. Photo / George Heard

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells wants to be clear - very - about one thing.

"There is absolutely no indication Wally's involved in doing something sinister," he stated.

"Quite the opposite, in fact - he was a doting husband.

"Shirley has wanted to go for a walk and while he's been waiting for her to get back he's fallen asleep.

"When he woke up she wasn't back… he's guilt-stricken."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting file number 210711/8724.