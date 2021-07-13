Search for missing Christchurch woman Shirley Warrington suspended

Police say they are 'massively concerned' for an elderly woman who has now spent three cold nights missing in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The search for an elderly Christchurch woman missing for four days has been suspended.

Shirley Warrington, 85, was last seen on Main South Rd, Rolleston, at 7.30pm on Saturday.

The search continues for an elderly woman who has now spent three cold nights missing in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

This morning police confirmed the physical search for Warrington would be suspended.

But they still wanted to hear from anyone who had information about her disappearance.

It is not thought to be suspicious.

"Despite incredible support from our search and rescue teams, and the public, we have exhausted all viable search area options at this time," said Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells.

"We have continued to have regular contact with Shirley's family and have advised them of this.

"They understand that we won't hesitate to initiate further physical searches as new information comes to hand."

Wells said while the physical search would not go further, investigators would continue to identify and follow-up new lines of inquiry.

"If you have any information which could help us locate Shirley and get her home to her family, please call 111 and quote file number 210711/8724."

Earlier this week Wells confirmed Warrington and her husband were stopped by police as part of a routine traffic operation at BP Rolleston on Saturday night.

Search and rescue teams are looking for Shirley Warrington in the Ferrymead area. Photo / George Heard

"They have then travelled, we believe, to Ferrymead, possibly Ferrymead Historic Park," he said.

"He's sat in the car, her husband, while she's gone on a bit of a walk and essentially hasn't returned."

An extensive search was completed including the area on and around Ferry Rd, the Bridle Path track and Tunnel Rd.

Wells said Warrington's husband is not very well.

"It's been quite traumatic for him. His recollection has helped us locate an area she could be.

"He's really concerned about her as are her family as well."

CCTV footage showed the couple's car entering the Ferrymead area with two people in it at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

At 10.20pm, the car has left via the Bridle Path track and Ferry Rd and 10 minutes later an image was captured of the car with just one person in it.

"We believe he's been driving around trying to find her and had no luck. Somewhere in that two hour time frame their vehicle was in the Ferrymead area."

Wells said the situation had been amplified by the cold weather.

Yesterday he said police were "massively concerned" as Warrington had been missing over three "really, really cold nights" and she was "certainly not dressed for the weather".

Temperatures reached -1.6C in Christchurch on Monday night and -4.5C on Sunday night.

Warrington is believed to be wearing the same black dress she is wearing in the picture released by police.

If you have any information which could help locate Warrington, call 111 and quote event number P047149632.