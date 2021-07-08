Northland police ramp up search for missing Whangārei man

Police are searching for Brian Arthur Bench, aged 72, last seen on Memorial Dr in Whangārei. Photo / supplied

The search for a well-known Whangārei man missing since Wednesday night has entered its second day.

Brian Arthur Bench, aged 72, was last seen at an address on Memorial Dr, near Riverside Dr in Whangārei.

Northland Police Senior Sergeant Shane Turner said, on the night Bench went missing, he went to bed around 8pm. His wife later woke to find he had left.

It has been reported on social media that Bench may have a medical condition that could affect his cognitive function.

Police reported a possible sighting of Bench in downtown Whangārei around 7am on Thursday.

Turner said they were unable to confirm what Bench had been wearing at the time of his disappearance but police believed he was barefoot.

"We want people to check their backyards and anything like that where they are living. It's a needle in a haystack. We roughly know where he was but where he's gone - no-one knows," Turner said.

Police ramped up their search for Bench with the establishment of a search base on Riverside Dr by the skate park. Searchers planned to door knock houses in the area today.

Turner said Bench was a well-known and liked member of the community as many people had met him through his business, Brian Bench Car Audio.

Anyone who sees Bench is asked to call 111 – reference police event number P047117146.

People with information about possible sightings can also contact police on 105, quoting file number 210708/9824.