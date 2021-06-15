Case of missing Alexandra man Christopher Bates passed on to Coroner

Christopher James Bates was last seen leaving home in central Alexandra about 1pm on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The case of an Alexandra man who went missing four years ago is being passed on to the Coroner.

Christopher Bates was 22 when he was last seen leaving his family home on February 11, 2018.

He was never found despite weeks of searches going as far as the Manuherikia and Clutha Rivers, and the Roxburgh Dam.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said referring a case to the Coroner was not a step taken lightly.

But he said it was time for the family to have some closure.

"We want to extend our gratitude to all who were involved in the search for Christopher, both formally and informally, some of whom were locals and some who came from across the South Island to help."

Police still welcome any further information which may assist in finding Bates.

Shaw said anyone with substantial information should contact 105 and quote file number 180215/9929.