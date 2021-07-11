85-year-old missing in Christchurch as temperatures plummet to -4.5

An 85-year old Christchurch woman, with health issues has been missing overnight in sub-zero temperatures.
Police are appealing for sightings of Shirley Warrington who was last seen on Main South Rd in Rolleston at 7.30pm on Saturday night.
Temperatures plunged to -4.5C overnight in Christchurch.
Rolleston and Sumner residents are being asked to check their sheds.
"Police are asking residents in the wider Christchurch area to check their sections, including any sheds etc, in case Shirley has sought shelter," a police spokesperson said.
If you have any information which could help locate Shirley, call 111 and quote event number P047149632.