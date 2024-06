Visa-free travel to China extended, the search for wanted man Tom Phillips and his children continues, and wild weather expected. Video / NZ Herald / Newstalk ZB / Getty Images

An immersive installation for Matariki Ki Te Manawa, conceived by creative director Tuhirangi Blair, in collaboration with installation artist Angus Muir.

The immersive Installation for Matariki Ki Te Manawa. Photo / James Rua

This installation is now in situ, in Market Square, Viaduct Harbour.

The installation was unveiled and blessed this morning with Karakia Matariki, by Mana Whenua, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

This installation is now in situ, in Market Square, Viaduct Harbour. Photo / James Rua

Creative director Tuhirangi Blair. Photo / James Rua